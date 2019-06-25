IK Ogbonna's estranged wife, Sonia Lareinaa has appealed to nosy people to back off her failed marriage and stop trying to make it work.

The mother of one made this known via her Instagram page while answering questions from fans on Monday June 24, 2019. One of the fans has revealed her admiration for her family prayed she worked things out with her estranged husband, IK Ogbonna. Sonia wasn't having any of it as she hit the nail on the head with the response she gave to the fan.

"Guys you really need to stop pushing people 'back together' how about we just wish one another happiness and peace of mind instead," she wrote.

Even though this couple has not officially announced that they have split, we think the message has been sent to every curious cat about the status of their once celebrated romantic relationship.

However, earlier in the year, IK Ogbonna had announced that he wasn't divorced or separated from his wife.

IK Ogbonna says he has not divorced his wife

The movie star made this known while granting questions during an interview with HIPTV. According to him, his wife is presently in Europe with their son and they are their relationship is still cordial.

“You are not divorced until you are divorced. So am not divorced, my wife and I, we are cool. She is back in Europe with my son and he is schooling there in Europe. My wife got her business going on and school at the same time”, he said.

A few months ago, IK Ogbonna while dishing out some marriage advise, revealed that 90% of marriages are unhappy and wear fake smiles.