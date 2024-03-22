ADVERTISEMENT
The Ife Afolabi tips for becoming a successful content creator

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Ife Afolabi, part of Meta's Creators of Tomorrow campaign, says collaborations and experimentation is the key to success.

This year, he is being celebrated as part of Meta’s Creators of Tomorrow campaign in Nigeria for his content.

It's truly an honour to be recognised by Meta for the 'Creators of Tomorrow' campaign in Nigeria. It validates the hard work and creativity that I've poured into my content,” he said.

Ife started making content at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when everyone was sheltering in place. He started with dance videos and funny skits before finding his niche and settling on the content that populates his social media pages.

The Meta family of apps, especially Instagram, has been instrumental in amplifying my career as a creator. It has provided me with a platform to showcase my talent, connect with a wider audience, and collaborate with fellow creators,” he told Pulse Nigeria.

He made videos on everything from reactions to finding out one is adopted to a doctor in training. The skit that he aptly tagged “That One Kid That Still Wears A Face Mask” has been viewed almost seven million times, a testament to how relatable his content is among young Nigerians. “I aim to entertain, inspire, and connect with people personally through my content,” he added.

Like many other creators chosen for the Meta Creators of Tomorrow campaign this year, Ife has found Instagram helpful in enhancing his creativity.

I leverage features like Stories and Reels to bring my ideas to life. Instagram's visual appeal and diverse audience have helped me reach new heights as a creator,” he said.

ALSO READ: How Layi Wasabi became one of the funniest men on Instagram

But even more so, keeping up with the trends on the app has become a huge part of his success story. “Staying updated with Instagram trends is crucial for staying relevant as a creator. I actively engage with the Instagram community, follow trendsetters, and participate in challenges to keep my content fresh and engaging,” Ife said.

With the Meta family of apps, which includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, the creator has been able to grow his community and expand his network in the creator space.

Meta's apps have been invaluable in connecting me with other creators,” he told Pulse Nigeria. “Through Instagram and Facebook groups, I've formed friendships and collaborations that have enriched my content and expanded my reach. Recently, I collaborated with fellow creators on a dance challenge that garnered a lot of attention,” he added.

Ife will be the first to admit that his fame from social media has “certainly changed my life” and “opened up opportunities for collaborations, sponsorships, and brand partnerships.” But he also understands the importance of not losing oneself to fame.

It's important to stay grounded and remember the core values that drive my creativity,” he said.

How has Ife kept his brand above the fray in the fast streets of Instagram, with tons of quality content, apps, and influencers alike? “Building a successful brand in the creative world requires authenticity, consistency, and a deep understanding of your audience,” he said. “It's about staying true to your unique voice and values while adapting to your audience's evolving trends and preferences,” he added.

ALSO READ: How Instagram helped Tobeszn regain his confidence

It is also his advice for young people looking to start their journeys as creators.

For new creators aiming to stand out on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, my advice would be to find your niche, stay consistent, and engage authentically with your audience,” he said. “Experiment with different formats, collaborate with other creators, and don't be afraid to showcase your personality,” he added.

In the meantime, he is focused on what is next for his brand. “I plan to continue creating engaging content, collaborating with other creators, and leveraging the latest features and trends. I also aim to diversify my content across different platforms within the Meta family of apps to reach a wider audience and deepen my impact as a creator,” he said.

The Ife Afolabi tips for becoming a successful content creator

