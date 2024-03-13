ADVERTISEMENT
Ice Spice blasts critics of her black sheer lace Oscars after-party dress

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The American rapper came under criticism for the costume black sheer gown with lace details and visible black undergarments.

The rapper, known for her candid presence and vibrant music, donned a custom Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that sparked conversations across platforms.

Ice Spice made a striking appearance on the red carpet in a sheer, black, floor-length dress that was as bold as it was beautiful. The outfit, paired with a matching black bra and panty set underneath, showcased her fearless sense of style and unapologetic confidence. However, not all feedback from fans and onlookers was positive, leading to a moment of controversy for the artist.

The criticism led Ice Spice to initially clap back at her detractors with a fiery comment on X (formerly known as Twitter), where she challenged her critics with a statement, “Lets see u b------ in custom dolce.” This remark quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing both support and further scrutiny from the public and fans alike.

Yet, in a surprising turn of events just after midnight the following day, Ice Spice took to X to express a change of heart regarding her earlier response. Demonstrating growth and self-reflection, she posted, “Srry 4 bein a meanie i was only tryna hurt ur feelings bc u hurt mine :'P,” showcasing a more vulnerable side of her personality to her followers. This apology highlighted her human side, resonating with many who understand the pressures and emotional rollercoasters associated with fame.

Ice Spice's initial defence and subsequent apology shed light on the complex dynamics between celebrities and their audiences in the digital age. It underscores the reality that, behind the glitz and glamor, artists are navigating their personal journeys of expression and vulnerability in the public eye.

The incident at the Vanity Fair party and the reactions that followed serve as a reminder of the ongoing conversation about celebrity culture, fashion, and the power of social media as a double-edged sword. As Ice Spice continues to make her mark in the music industry, her experiences off-stage and online contribute to the evolving narrative of her career and her role as a public figure who is unafraid to be herself, for better or for worse.

In the wake of this event, Ice Spice's fans and critics alike are left to reflect on the impact of their words and the shared humanity that exists between the public and those in the spotlight. As the discussion moves forward, it's clear that Ice Spice remains a formidable presence in the rap scene, not just for her music but for her willingness to engage with and challenge the expectations placed upon her.

