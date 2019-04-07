In an interview with LegitNG, Ice Prince said small girls that are gathering against Tiwa Savage should park well, saying Tiwa should not worry because she has plenty body guards and he’s one of them.

He said in Pidgin: “The thing wey dey pain me now na im Iwan talk. I go use your platform talk this thing. All these girls wey dey abuse Tiwa Savage, make them park well. Today I talk to Tiwa for a couple of minute, and she no dey happy with all these small girls wey dey open mouth curse am anyhow. And I wan make dem know say Tiwa get many bodyguards o. I be one of dem, we plenty. I go slap person on top Tiwa matter. Na nonsense, make dem apologise to Tiwa, I wake up today to see many many things wey dem dey talk about Tiwa.

“Me I no just dey happy say plenty girls dey gather against Tiwa Savage, wetin happen? Dem plenty wey dey abuse Tiwa Savage and I hate that. And I want my sister Tiwa to know that her bodyguards are plenty and I am one of dem. Her soldiers, the angels covering and prayers wey dey around her dem too plenty. Make she no even bother”.

Meanwhile, Victoria Kimani has apologised for taking shots at Tiwa Savage in her #fuckyouchallenge cover.

She wrote on her Instagram page: She is right. I apologise for slut-shaming and age-shaming. Shame on me. That was very wrong, but the other stuff, I can never apologise.