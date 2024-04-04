Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I don't care what people say about me - RHOLagos star Faith Morey

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She also said that some people think that she is 'bitchy' and 'uptight'.

Faith Morey has heard the false assumptions about her and she does not care
Faith Morey has heard the false assumptions about her and she does not care

Recommended articles

In the latest episode of Pulse Fun Facts, she spoke about how people always have the wrong first impression of her.

"They think I'm bitchy and they think I'm easy, for guys," she said.

Morey was also asked about wrong assumptions that she had heard about herself which she would like to debunk, and she stressed that she cannot be bothered by people's impressions of her and what they say.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wrong assumptions...I really don't care about what people say about me. But I think The Real Housewives show already showed that most people thought I was bitchy and uptight," she said.

She also stated that the reality show aided in clearing up the false narratives. "They thought I was a certain way or I was a dummy, but the real housewives helped me out there. I don't care what people say about me, to be honest. Except you become close to me and I can probably go 'This is not it, or this is it,'" she added.

Morey, who joined the cast in season two, has publicly spoken about her experience on the show and her relationship with the other housewives. In an interview with Arise TV in December 2023, she stressed that she is not bothered by people's impressions of her.

"I really don't care how people take me,” Morey said to Arise TV “I'm not in the business of making friends. If I find one friend (which I ended up making two friends on the show) it's a plus for me. But I love myself. My manager always goes ‘It's enough.’ Honestly, I don't care what you say,” she said.

Watch the full episode below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banky W and Adesua have been the subject of vicious unsubstantiated rumours of infidelity, the couple have ignored this rumours and reaffirmed their love for each other on Instagram [Instagram/bankyw]

Adesua Etomi pens heartwarming note to hubby Banky W on his birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger was born with a heart defect [Dominik Bindl/Getty Images]

Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'more like a machine' after heart surgery

Yul Edochie

Deities not evil, stop burning shrines – Yul Edochie tells Nigerians

Ali Baba [Instagram/AliBaba]

April Fool's Day: Ali Baba pranks fans with news of welcoming triplet boys