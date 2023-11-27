ADVERTISEMENT
MI Abaga searched for love on dating apps before he met his wife through a friend

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Moral of the story is don't be stingy with your friends' contacts, you might be standing in the way of love.

MI Abaga and his wife, Eniola Mafe, met through a mutual friend back in 2020 [LIB]
MI Abaga and his wife, Eniola Mafe, met through a mutual friend back in 2020 [LIB]

Speaking on the latest episode of the Tea With Tay Podcast, the rapper stated that when he was ready to settle down he was faced with the problem of how to meet a woman, as a famous person. He tried different options to no avail until he asked a friend who then set him up.

He said, "When I was ready to marry and I wanted to meet someone, I was like, 'As a celebrity, how do you meet someone? How do you date?' I even tried dating apps but I didn’t find my ideal woman there. So, I was like, I would just ask people.

"I asked Audu Maikori and he was like, 'There's this girl called Eniola Mafe.' And I was like, 'Let's see.' As he was saying it, I pulled her up on Instagram. Now, when I was younger, I used to say the woman I wanted to marry had an Afro. I pulled up her DP and she had an Afro."

He went on to tell a story, which he had once told before, about how he was smitten when he came across her page, finding it hard to believe that a woman that smart and beautiful was single. Summoning the courage, he slid into her DM, and the rest they say, was history.

Abaga added, “I went on her page, I was like, 'Are you guys telling me that this woman is not married? Is it that she's divorced?' That was my first thought based on what I saw, how she looked, and the things she was into. You know, when you see that kind of opportunity, you sit up.

"So, I now hit her up. I followed her. The next day, she saw something on my story; she responded to it and we started chatting. As soon as we started talking, we never stopped talking. The next time we spoke, we spoke for two hours. The third time we spoke, we spoke for three hours."

Abaga successfully kept his relationship with Mafe private and out of the scrutiny of social media until he popped the question to her. He then announced their engagement in April 2022 stressing that he knew when he met her in December 2020 that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. The couple tied the knot in 2022.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

