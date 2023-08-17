ADVERTISEMENT
How Eldee got scammed by fake investors in Nigeria

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He was quite emotional recalling the story.

Eldee moved to the US because he as swindled in Nigeria. [Daily Post]
Speaking with Teju Babyface on the King of Talks podcast, the rapper described how he left the country after being swindled by fake investors. Telling his story, he revealed that the bogus advisory firm collected money from some investors, then lied to him and his team that they were investing the money in his music.

Recounting the horrible ordeal, Eldee said, “What happened was that, Shayman introduced me to a gentleman called Tonye Akindele, who at a time had a capital advisory firm. What they do is to look for businesses to invest in. They have people who fund those portfolios."

As the face of the brand, he found himself having to help the investors save face. Going into detail, the rapper explained how he was swindled and as a result of that, had to pay for services out of his pocket because he was not getting his full payment.

Eldee said, “So they approached me for a partnership. And I accepted. But unbeknown to me, what was happening was him, Tonye Akindele, and his partner had the people who were funding the record label but the label was not getting money. I was still funding my music.”

The singer, who has been in the US noted that it took him nine months to realise that he was being scammed and when he did, he pulled the plug. He made sure to caution people to steer clear of people like that, giving them warning signs to look out for.

See the interview below:

