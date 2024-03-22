ADVERTISEMENT
Here's all you need to know about Kannywood's Amal Umar's bribery allegations

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The actress was accused by the Nigerian police to trying to bribe an officer. She has denied the allegations.

Amal Umar
Amal Umar

The incident, which has stirred significant public and media discourse, involves the sum of 250,000 Naira purportedly offered for the release of her impounded vehicle.

Amal Umar, revered for her roles in numerous movies and a towering figure in the Kannywood industry, vehemently denied the accusations through her legal counsel, Adama Usman. In a determined rebuttal, Usman conveyed to the BBC that the allegations are unfounded, asserting that it was indeed a police officer who initiated the demand for a bribe.

The case traces back to a vehicle seized over suspicions tied to Umar’s boyfriend, Ramadan Inuwa, who is currently evading charges of fraud. Despite Umar’s legal team securing a victory in an initial court battle challenging her association with Inuwa's alleged criminal activities, they face continued resistance from the police, who have yet to comply with a court order to release her car.

This is an outright violation of her rights,” Usman stated, emphasising the team's resolve to fight the bribery charges to the end. Usman’s remarks underline a narrative of coercion, suggesting that Umar was summoned under the pretence of retrieving her vehicle, only to be ensnared in an unexpected accusation.

Amal Umar, aged 24, has since been granted bail as the legal proceedings unfold. The spotlight also falls on Inuwa, with law enforcement actively seeking his apprehension on charges of deceitful monetary acquisition, though he remains silent on the matter.

This development has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, particularly within the Kannywood sector, where Umar is not just a celebrated actress but a beloved figure with a vast social media following. As the case progresses, it casts a shadow not only on Umar’s illustrious career but also on the broader dynamics of celebrity and legal encounters in Nigeria.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

