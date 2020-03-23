Naira Marley is in the news again and this time around he is getting a lot of heat on Twitter over his tweet on the spread of coronavirus.

The music star had taken to his Twitter page on Monday, March 23, 2020, where he had reacted to the surge of coronavirus.

Unlike most celebrities who have called out the government, advised people on social distancing and so on, Naira Marley tweeted what many have described as being callous.

"Retweet if u don’t believe in CoronaVirus," he tweeted.

This tweet hasn't gone down well with a lot of Nigerians on social media as they have called him out over his tweet.