Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has advised people who are not financially buoyant to make use of condoms during sexual intercourse.
The movie star gives her two cent about begging for alms with children.
The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
"Condoms are in stores for a reason. Make use of them. Using ur kids to beg is a sin," she wrote.
Abubakar can be described as one of the vocal celebrities in Nigeria.
The movie star has never shied away from controversial to trending topics.
Abubakar is a Nollywood actress. The mother of one who was born in Kano is originally from Kogi state.
Her sojourn to Nollywood started in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.
