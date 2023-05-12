The sports category has moved to a new website.
Gov. El-Rufai's son taunts Falz for going abroad for surgery

Babatunde Lawal

The governor's son is not happy that Falz couldn't decide to get treatment in Nigeria.

On Wednesday, May 10, Falz took to social media to ask for the prayers of his fans after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, which led to knee surgery in the UK.

According to the rapper and activist, the unfortunate incident happened in November 2022, but the surgery took place a week later. On his Instagram page, he posted a video and captioned it, "Current situation. It’s a whole journey to being 100% back. Say a prayer for me."

In the video, the singer narrated the entire ordeal. He said, "Today is the 26th of November 2022. I am walking with a little bit of a limb. Few days ago, on the 23rd, I went to play football and I sustained a knee injury. This is November 30, 2022. About a week since I tore my ACL. To be honest I didn’t know what the hell happened on the day. I just knew it felt really painful. MRI (magnetic resonance imagine) result came back and it showed that it is a complete tear on my ACL. I have been advised to go into surgery to fix it. About 1.5 hrs later. ACL reconstruction done under local + general aesthetic."

Reacting to the post via his Twitter handle, Bashir mocked the rapper for not having the surgery in Nigeria.

He also noted that he was disappointed that a "bona fide human rights activist" like Falz decided to have his surgery abroad. He wrote, "UK? He didn’t go to LASUTH as a bona fide human rights activist? Disappointing."

Butressing his point, he wrote, "Common knee issue you con japa but if na big politician wey get cancer and e travel to India for treatment, una go create music video dey abuse dem. You want make e die because e be public official? Na him fault say hospital better for yankee? You dey crase ni?"

While the rapper has refused to respond to his remarks, his fans have been responding to Bashir, lambasting him.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

