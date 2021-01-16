Ghanaian singer Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr also known as Shatta Wale has called out his Nigerian counterpart, Burna Boy for making side comments about him.

The music star took to his Instagram Live on Saturday, January 16, 2021, where he called Burna Boy for gossiping about him while in Ghana.

An obviously pissed Shatta Wale slammed Burna Boy for what he called 'pussy ass move.'

"If we get problem you for link me make we talk about am...Everywhere you go in this Ghana I know about it because this is my turf. Na the same way if I come 9ja you go know everywhere I go and I go trust you," he said.

"So anybody you talk to for Ghana I go hear am. I be like MTN, the network dey go through me. So don't be talking to people. If we get problem why you no call me make we laugh about am sef."

Shatta Wale drags Burna Boy on Instagram [Instagram/ShattaWale]

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories, Shatta Wale recounted how he housed Burna Boy after the now-famous assault incident on singer, Mr 2Kay, at Eko Hotel in 2017.