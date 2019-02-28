Georgina Onuoha thinks celebrities who were busy campaigning for politicians during the last elections have made a fool of themselves.

The Nollywood movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. In her long post, the actress dragged celebrities who she felt should help push for good governance rather than collect money from politicians to campaign for them.

"To my fellow celebrities! If you take money from politicians, campaign for them because you get paid doing so you are only fooling yourselves. Please do me a favor and shut up your mouth or observe Omertà because you are part of Nigerian’s problem. You get compromised and expect respect... No you will not get it from me. You don’t have the moral integrity to persuade anyone because you lack corrupt. Celebrities should push for fair governance and issues that affect their fellow citizens. They contribute their own money to politicians not the other way around. Why would I expect anything different when most of you are poor both mentally, financially and morally bankrupt, yet you portray a false image of your financial status on social media meanwhile behind the curtains you beg for rent and feeding money.

"Stop exhibiting your fakery online. To most of you, it’s all about money rather than integrity. I don’t care if you voted for Buhari or Atiku, I am and will never endorse either of these men. Same people that have ruined this country since the inception of our independence. For the thwart sliding me a DM urging me to launder a positive image of Nigeria, listen, it our collective duty to speak the truth even when it’s uncomfortable. While the election was peaceful in some parts of the country, other parts were not. But to give a false narrative or gloss over a positive image of a free and fair election is a crime, malpractice as well as disservice to your followers. Use your platforms for the better good of a common Nigerian and not to enrich your pockets, brand, and selfish interest.

"Enjoy the money now and your generation suffer for your scrupulous stupidity. I don’t endorse politicians, I don’t campaign for them because if I Do, I lose my moral integrity and you bet, I can’t give that up. You can’t eat with the devil and have the moral authority to call it out. I wish my country well, it is our responsibility to accept the outcome of the elections regardless of our expectations. If you can work with the new elected president do so for the better good of our people. I wish him best of luck in governing our people as a nation. God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬," she wrote.

Well for any celeb who is on this table Georgina Onuoha is shaking, we think you've gotten the message. It is a well-known fact that Georgina Onuoha never falls short of epistles when it comes to social issues.

ALSO READ: Daniella Okeke wants out, says she's done with Nigeria

"A vote for Buhari will be a betrayal of justice, peace, equality, and freedom" - Georgina Onuoha says

Prior to the just concluded general election in Nigeria and one of Nigeria's celebrities, Georgina Onuoha said a vote for the current president, Muhammadu Buhari will be a betrayal of justice, peace, equality, and freedom.

The American based actress made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. In her long post, she said she is surprised that we've continued to allow a bunch of uneducated, old cabal, lead us which has led the citizens of the country to the gutters.

"This is truly sad .. that he doesn’t NO! And he is my president 😩😭. In a nation of almost 200 million people of different tribes that are intellectually gifted, these are the kind of men we input in charge of the governance of our nation. I cry for my country. It is not enough to have PVC.. it is the notion that we have to pick one of the lesser evil speaks volume. Bunch of uneducated, visionless and old cabals that have driven this nation into the gutters. How any sane person, will afford Buhari a vote or let alone a second term will be a betrayal of justice, peace, equality, and freedom," she wrote.