RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fave drops snippet for upcoming single 'Scatta'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Nigerian singing sensation Fave has shared a snippet of her upcoming single 'Scatta'.

Fave
Fave

Details: Fast-rising act Fave has taken to her social media account to share the snippet of her upcoming single she calls 'Scatta'. She shared the snippet on her Twitter account on Monday, 17th October 2022.

Read Also

The clip shows Fave sitting on a kitchen counter while singing along to a catchy part of the unreleased song. The snippet has generated excitement from fans who are eager to hear new music from one of Nigeria's finest upcoming talents.

The single will be Fave's first release since she released her debut EP 'Riddim 5' in January 2022.

Since she broke into the scene with a freestyle that went viral on Twitter, Fave has gone on to establish herself as one of Nigeria's finest emerging talents. Her hit single 'Baby Riddim' enjoyed impressive success and it reached Number one on Turntable Top 100.

Fave's talent has seen her win the Rookie of the Year prize at the 2022 Headies Awards and she recently received a nomination for Best New Act at the 2022 ARIMA Awards.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ retains top spot, Young Jonn's 'Xtra Cool' climbs to NO.3 on TurnTable Top 100

Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ retains top spot, Young Jonn's 'Xtra Cool' climbs to NO.3 on TurnTable Top 100

Fave drops snippet for upcoming single 'Scatta'

Fave drops snippet for upcoming single 'Scatta'

The family of Abimbola, late wife of celebrity car dealer IVD releases public statement on her death

The family of Abimbola, late wife of celebrity car dealer IVD releases public statement on her death

Young Jonn drops visuals for hit single 'Xtra Cool'

Young Jonn drops visuals for hit single 'Xtra Cool'

'He's not just an artist, he's a musician' Jamaican star Koffee hails Davido

'He's not just an artist, he's a musician' Jamaican star Koffee hails Davido

Idowest showcases his Lover Boy side in 'Chico Amante' [Pulse Album Review]

Idowest showcases his Lover Boy side in 'Chico Amante' [Pulse Album Review]

Young filmmakers bag N2M grant, New York Film Academy scholarship, others as MTF graduates 2022 cohort

Young filmmakers bag N2M grant, New York Film Academy scholarship, others as MTF graduates 2022 cohort

Filming kicks off for 'Sugar Rush' sequel

Filming kicks off for 'Sugar Rush' sequel

How Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah challenge impacted corporate worship in Nigerian churches

How Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah challenge impacted corporate worship in Nigerian churches

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

James Brown [Instagram/theprincessofafrica]

James Brown’s leaked s*x tape storms social media

Rico Swavey [Instagram]

Video of Rico Swavey unconscious while health attendants make videos sparks outrage

Rico Swavey [Instagram]

BBNaija’s Rico Swavey is dead

Hushpuppi and best friend, Sikiru Adekoya (Pac)

Husphuppi's best friend writes an open letter, wishes him a happy birthday