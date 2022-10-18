Details: Fast-rising act Fave has taken to her social media account to share the snippet of her upcoming single she calls 'Scatta'. She shared the snippet on her Twitter account on Monday, 17th October 2022.
Fave drops snippet for upcoming single 'Scatta'
Fast-rising Nigerian singing sensation Fave has shared a snippet of her upcoming single 'Scatta'.
The clip shows Fave sitting on a kitchen counter while singing along to a catchy part of the unreleased song. The snippet has generated excitement from fans who are eager to hear new music from one of Nigeria's finest upcoming talents.
The single will be Fave's first release since she released her debut EP 'Riddim 5' in January 2022.
Since she broke into the scene with a freestyle that went viral on Twitter, Fave has gone on to establish herself as one of Nigeria's finest emerging talents. Her hit single 'Baby Riddim' enjoyed impressive success and it reached Number one on Turntable Top 100.
Fave's talent has seen her win the Rookie of the Year prize at the 2022 Headies Awards and she recently received a nomination for Best New Act at the 2022 ARIMA Awards.
