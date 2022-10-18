Fave drops snippet for upcoming single 'Scatta'

The clip shows Fave sitting on a kitchen counter while singing along to a catchy part of the unreleased song. The snippet has generated excitement from fans who are eager to hear new music from one of Nigeria's finest upcoming talents.

The single will be Fave's first release since she released her debut EP 'Riddim 5' in January 2022.

Since she broke into the scene with a freestyle that went viral on Twitter, Fave has gone on to establish herself as one of Nigeria's finest emerging talents. Her hit single 'Baby Riddim' enjoyed impressive success and it reached Number one on Turntable Top 100.