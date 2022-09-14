RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

AFRIMA unveils Nominee List for 2022 edition [See Full Nominee List]

The International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), in conjunction with the African Union Commission (AUC), on Wednesday September 12, released the official list of nominees for the 2022 edition.

ALL AFRICA MUSIC AWARDS 2022
ALL AFRICA MUSIC AWARDS 2022

Culled from a total of 9,067 entries submitted- the highest number ever recorded by the awards, since its inception - the AFRIMA jury selected a total of 382 nominations across 39 categories, to represent all five regions in Africa, as well as in the diaspora. Recall that the jury, composed of a 12-member panel of music experts, as well as the AUC, held a 10-day adjudication, in July, to sieve out the best of entries from the fray to make up the list.

Importantly, only entries within the validity period of August 20, 2021 to August 5, 2022, were considered for nomination for this year’s awards.

Leading the nominations on a regional basis this year is the Western African region, with 134 nominations, representing 35 percent; while the Eastern African region follows closely with 69 nominations, representing 18 percent; the Southern African region races closely with 68 nominations, representing 17.8 percent; while Central Africa pulls in its weight with 52 nominations, representing 13.6 percent; while the Northern African region follows closely with 49 nominations, representing 12.8 percent.

Also, the Global music region, which represents music from Non-Africans in the diaspora who still contribute to the growth of the African region, sums the list with 10 nominations, representing 2.6 percent.

Dominating the list with the most nominations, this year, is the South African maverick, Costa Titch, with six nominations for his 2021 smash hit, Big Flexa, in “Song of the Year”; “Breakout Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Collaboration”: “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in Use of African Dance/Choreography”.

Interestingly, the Congolese maestro, Dadju, ties with six nominations, as well, in “Best Male in Central Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Act in the Diaspora”; and “Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series, or Documentary”.

Ranking closely with the third highest nominations is the Ivorian rapper Didi B who bags five nominations in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; “Best African Rapper/Lyricist”; “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop”.

Again, tying with five nominations, as well, is the Algerian Disc Jockey and Record Producer, in “Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Best African DJ”; “Best African Act in the Diaspora”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro”.

Also, ranking equally with the third highest nominations is another Algerian singer, Soolking, with five nominations in “Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; “Best Video”; and “Best African Act in the Diaspora”.

Lastly, closing the tie of artistes with the third highest nominations is the Egyptian rapper and record producer, Wegz, with five nominations in “Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Producer of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Contemporary”.

Other artistes with four nominations are the Nigerian mavericks, Burna Boy in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; and “Artiste of the Year”); Fireboy in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; and “Best African Collaboration”; Kizz Daniel in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Collaboration”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop”; and Tiwa Savage in “Best Female Artiste in Western Africa”; “Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Collaboration”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB/Soul”.

The other African superstars with four nominations are Zakes Bantwini (South Africa) in “Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa”; “Best African DJ”; “Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro”; Marwan Moussa (Egypt) in “Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa”; “Best African Rapper/Lyricist”; “Breakout Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop”; and Nomfundo Moh (South Africa) in “Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa”; “Album of the Year”; “Breakout Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB/Soul”.

Interestingly, artistes who were recognized among the “Most Promising” category, last year, whose current nominations indicate that significant growth in their respective artistries include: Ckay (Nigeria) in “Producer of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop”; Ruger (Nigeria) in “Best Artiste in African Reggae, Ragga and Dancehall”; El Grande Toto (Morocco) in “Best Male Artiste in North Africa”; and “Breakout Artiste of the Year”.

Commenting on the nominations list, AFRIMA jury member representing the Southern African Region , Adam Tiran, said: “The sheer breadth of music from all over the continent that we considered at the AFRIMA adjudication, for this year’s awards, is mind blowing. It’s really encouraging to see so many African superstars on the list, as well as other rising stars who have had an amazing year, and, finally, a lot of brand new music discoveries. The future is bright for the continent!”

Importantly, the public voting portal for the 2022 AFRIMA edition would be live on Sunday, 25th September, 2022, at 12:00pm CAT. African music lovers within the continent, and around the world, can visit the official website to vote.

Voting closes at 12.00 (CAT), December 10, 2022, before the AFRIMA main awards ceremony.

SEE FULL NOMINEE LIST

Best Male Artist in Central Africa
Artist Song Country
C4 Pedro Posa Angola
Dadju Ambassadeur DRC
Fally Ipupa Bloqué DRC
Innoss'B Mortel-06 DRC
Gaz Mawete 500 DRC
Matias Damasio Como Antes Angola
Ninho Jefe DRC
Roga Roga & Extra Musica Bokoko DRC
Tayc Dodo Cameroon
Tenor Ft. Innoss'B Mami Wata Cameroon
Best Female Artist in Central Africa
Asaba Mon Bebe Cameroon
Blanche Bailly Ft. Joeboy Mine Cameroon
Emma'a Encré Gabon
Espoir La Tigresse Abiane Gabon
Pérola Sincera Angola
Shay DA DRC
Vernyuy Tina Ndani Ya Cameroon
Zara Williams Ft. C4 Pedro Posa DRC
Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa
Addis Legesse Enja Ethiopia
Bien (& Aaron Rimbui) Bald Men Anthem Kenya
Diamond Platnumz Ft. Zuchu Mtasubiri Tanzania
Eddy Kenzo Songa Uganda
Kassmasse Sewasew Ethiopia
King Saha Zakayo Uganda
Marioo Ft. Jovial Mi Amor Tanzania
Mbosso Ft. Costa Titch & Phantom Steeze Moyo Tanzania
Nyashinski Ft. Femi One Properly Kenya
Rayvanny Ft. Vjollca Pele Pele Tanzania
Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa
Betty G Addis Semay Ethiopia
Tanasha Donna Maradonna Kenya
Frida Amani Fala Mimi Tanzania
Hewan Gebrewold Shemuna Ethiopia
Muthaka Sorry Kenya
Nandy Siwezi Tanzania
Nikita Kering Last Name Kenya
Rosa Ree Watatubu Tanzania
Spice Diana Ft. DJ Seven Tujuoge Uganda
Zuchu Ft. Bontle Smith & Tyler Kitu Tanzania
Best Male Artist in Northern Africa
Ali Loka Matkhafesh Yamma Egypt
Ahmed Saad Ft. 3enba & Double Zuksh AlMoulouk Egypt
A.L.A 30 Tunisia
DJ Snake Disco Maghreb Algeria
Draganov Chichi Morocco
El Grande Toto Salade Coco Morocco
Marwan Moussa Batal 3alam Egypt
Snor Kasseta Morocco
Soolking Suavemente Algeria
Wegz Albakht Egypt
Best Female Artist in Northern Africa
Faouzia RIP Love Morocco
Jaylann Oui Oui Morocco
Kenza Morsli Ft. DJ Adel Moustahil Algeria
Lyna Mahyem Mal De Toi Algeria
Manal Makhelaw Magalou Morocco
Marwa Loud & Moha K Ghir Ntiya Morocco
Ruby Namet Nenna Egypt
Rym Stylo Warqa Morocco
Best Male Artist in Southern Africa
A-Reece Couldn't Have Said It Better, Pt.3 South Africa
Blxckie feat A-Reece Sneaky South Africa
DJ Tarico Number One X DJ Consequence Ft. Nelson Tivane & Preck) Mozambique
Gemini Major Ooh Lala feat. Ayra Starr Malawi
Focalistic 16 Days No Sleep X Madumane and Mellow & Sleazy feat. DJ Maphorisa South Africa
