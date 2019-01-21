The emergence of an explosive docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly" details the experiences of women believed to have been sexually abused by Kelly. It has motivated an angry response from world celebrities but close friend Erykah Badu makes for an exception.

"I don't know how everybody else feel about it, but I'm putting out a prayer right now for R," Complex confirms a comment from 47-year-old Badu. By this time the audience at her gig was already getting upset but she continues with an appeal.

"I hope he sees the light of day if he's done all those things that we've seen on TV," she says. While she was going on, a section of the crowd screams "Fuck him!" prompting Erykah Badu to respond saying "that's not love."

Costly effect

Away from the noise a day after, she drops a tweet to explain her position on R. Kelly. The support she showed to the singer at her concert has earned her a bad reputation -- one that can prove costly.

The Root magazine took a blunt view on Badu in a post on Sunday that described her as "getting dangerous close to getting herself canceled." R. Kelly is already getting a taste of what it means to be sidelined and it is not good. To avoid this kind of effect, Erykah Badu defended her comment to reflect concern for the R&B legend and those he reportedly abused.

"I love you. Unconditionally. That doesn’t mean I support your poor choices.

"I want healing for you and anyone you have hurt as a result of you being hurt. Is that strange to you ? That’s all I’ve ever said.

"Anything else has been fabricated or taken out of context. - eb"

Being on the sideline if you are R. Kelly means getting dropped by a major record label, Sony's RCA Records and a blurry chance to hold a planned Spring Break concert in April, having being unable to secure a venue.

Sharing blame

At the the Trumpet Awards in Atlanta, American rapper Da Brat took a different view on Kelly when TMZ caught up with her.

While the world blamed the singer, she takes the spotlight away from him to the parents of his alleged victims.

"Where are the parents?," Da Brat asks rhetorically.

She thinks the indictment should also reach the folks of the victims for failing to pay the right amount of attention that could have helped protect them when they were teenagers.