EFCC raided my grandma's estate at 5 am - 'BBNaija' star Leo Dasilva

He made this disclosure on his official Twitter account on Friday, October 13, 2023, stressing that the commission sent officials to his grandma's estate at 5 am for what he called a "random raid."

According to his tweet, the officials had no warrant or intelligence for the raid. Dasilva also stated that nothing has been done regarding the complaints of the residents since then.

He tweeted, "EFCC raided my grandma’s estate in Lekki this morning by 5 am. No intelligence, no warrant, just a random raid, unfortunately. Woke up to it being discussed on their estate platform. Citizens are speaking now and no one is listening till this becomes protests. This is ridiculous."

In the screenshot posted, the person speaking to him stated that they witnessed the EFCC officials break down a woman's door and leave upon the realisation that it was a woman's house.

Dasilva is not the first celebrity to call out the EFCC this week. on October 10, 2023 Nigerian singer, Skales, dragged the commission for raiding his house in the dead of the night. He put EFCC on full blast on his Twitter account for breaking in and frightening him, his household, as well as injuring his producer.