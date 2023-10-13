ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

EFCC raided my grandma's estate at 5 am - 'BBNaija' star Leo Dasilva

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This is the second time this week the commission has been called out on social media over its methods.

Reality TV star Leo DaSilva drags EFFC for the unwarranted raid [Instagram/LeoDaSilva]
Reality TV star Leo DaSilva drags EFFC for the unwarranted raid [Instagram/LeoDaSilva]

Recommended articles

He made this disclosure on his official Twitter account on Friday, October 13, 2023, stressing that the commission sent officials to his grandma's estate at 5 am for what he called a "random raid."

According to his tweet, the officials had no warrant or intelligence for the raid. Dasilva also stated that nothing has been done regarding the complaints of the residents since then.

He tweeted, "EFCC raided my grandma’s estate in Lekki this morning by 5 am. No intelligence, no warrant, just a random raid, unfortunately. Woke up to it being discussed on their estate platform. Citizens are speaking now and no one is listening till this becomes protests. This is ridiculous."

ADVERTISEMENT

In the screenshot posted, the person speaking to him stated that they witnessed the EFCC officials break down a woman's door and leave upon the realisation that it was a woman's house.

Dasilva is not the first celebrity to call out the EFCC this week. on October 10, 2023 Nigerian singer, Skales, dragged the commission for raiding his house in the dead of the night. He put EFCC on full blast on his Twitter account for breaking in and frightening him, his household, as well as injuring his producer.

The commission then responded, stating that agents were after two suspected fraudsters in the singer's residence based on intel they had received. The commission apprehended the suspects within Skales' compound.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa Magic announces yet another intriguing drama series titled 'Moments'

Africa Magic announces yet another intriguing drama series titled 'Moments'

EFCC raided my grandma's estate at 5 am - 'BBNaija' star Leo Dasilva

EFCC raided my grandma's estate at 5 am - 'BBNaija' star Leo Dasilva

Ice Spice releases new single 'Pretty Girl' featuring Rema

Ice Spice releases new single 'Pretty Girl' featuring Rema

Mayorkun drops new single 'Low Key!' ahead of new EP 'Love For Free'

Mayorkun drops new single 'Low Key!' ahead of new EP 'Love For Free'

Taiye Selasi to produce Lagos comedy-drama series 'Victoria Island'

Taiye Selasi to produce Lagos comedy-drama series 'Victoria Island'

DJ Michelle drops debut single 'Old Taker' featuring Tobyshang

DJ Michelle drops debut single 'Old Taker' featuring Tobyshang

'BBNaija' star Neo Energy donates to prisoners in his Warri hometown

'BBNaija' star Neo Energy donates to prisoners in his Warri hometown

Sony Group is set to invest $10 million in Africa's entertainment sector

Sony Group is set to invest $10 million in Africa's entertainment sector

Fame or service to humanity? Here's what Patoranking chose and why

Fame or service to humanity? Here's what Patoranking chose and why

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, shares her progress [Instagram/@realwarripikin]

Real Warri Pikin is a happier woman 6 months after weight loss surgery

Ronke Ojo talks about the effect of her failed marriage had on her [Instagram/Ronke Oshodi Oke]

Ronke Oshodi Oke nearly lost her sanity when her marriage failed

Nigerian music star Oxlade was a student of LASU before he dropped out [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Oxlade dropped out of university because cultists disturbed him to join them

Ayodeji 'AY' Makun made an ill mannered joke about Davido's private part during a recent show [Instagram/@aycomedian]

AY Makun apologises to Davido for joking about his 'small preek'