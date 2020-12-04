Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty has accused his wife, Vivien, and her family of plotting to kill him and take over his properties.

In a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page late Thursday, November 4, 2020, the music narrated how his wife openly confessed to him about how they planned to kill him via fetish means and take over his properties.

According to the singer, back in March, after showering his wife with the documents of a property for her family, they decided to have a night getaway from their kids.

Midway into the night, he was woken up by his wife who was fidgeting. When asked what the problem was, Mighty revealed that his wife dropped the bombshell.

She confessed that her family had held a meeting where they planned to kill him and take over all his properties because he was an only child.

However, after getting several instructions from a native doctor, the plot to kill him failed.

In her confession, Vivian revealed that she was told to cut his toenails and bring them for the rituals.

"As soon as I want to cut your nails, different spirits of dead people came out and started beating me saying their names are ground on earth that I must confess all die," he wrote.

He further alleged that he has the "confession" recorded and would release it to the public should she or her family members deny the allegations.

Mighty and Vivien have been married for five years and they have three children together.