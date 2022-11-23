RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Donald Trump might be Kanye West's running mate for 2024 elections

Babatunde Lawal Inemesit Udodiong

Kanye West has declared his intention to run for US President in 2024, and as of right now, he has reportedly requested former President Donald Trump to serve as his running partner.

Donald Trump supports Kanye West in 2020 presidential run
Donald Trump supports Kanye West in 2020 presidential run

Kanye West has announced his intention to run for the US presidential elections scheduled to hold in 2024. In a recent video, reporters can be seen asking the rapper-singer if he will run for the presidency again. To this, Ye answered in the affirmative. "It’s simple…. It’s just we’re moving toward the future,” he replied.

Recommended articles

Pointing to political figure Milo Yiannopoulos, who was also in the video, the rapper and business tycoon said, "This is Milo right here, working on the campaign."

Since this revelation, West has been keeping people in the loop about his bid. Today, November 23, 2022, the musician revealed that he had met with former president Donald Trump to discuss the forthcoming elections

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans. Yikes."

Post a poll for his fans, he added: “What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?"

This is his second go at the presidency. In 2020, West tried to become president under the "Birthday Party" banner, which was unsuccessful as he eventually conceded after appearing on the ballot in only 12 of the 50 states and not getting enough votes.

Prior to his presidential bid, the rapper publicly supported Trump and visited the White House wearing his infamous "Make America Great Again" cap.

President Donald Trump meets with rapper Kanye West at the White House on October 11, 2018.
President Donald Trump meets with rapper Kanye West at the White House on October 11, 2018. f98081e0-4481-452c-bbb5-c78fe75c71c6

Like West, Trump, is also running for President in 2024 after serving one term as the 45th president of the United States between 2017 and 2021. Both of them recently returned to Twitter. Trump was banned from the platform after the January 6th US Capitol riots last year while West was removed for his anti-Semitic views.

What's Next?

It is unclear what the response will be from the former president judging by his recent statement about the rapper where he tagged him as "acting too crazy." The former president, who had previously boasted that West was a longtime buddy of his, denounced their relationship in the wake of the rapper's most recent anti-Semitic outbursts and public meltdowns.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match. Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Donald Trump might be Kanye West's running mate for 2024 elections

Donald Trump might be Kanye West's running mate for 2024 elections

‘The Griot’ is an exploration into the intricacies of love, tradition and opportunities [Pulse Review]

‘The Griot’ is an exploration into the intricacies of love, tradition and opportunities [Pulse Review]

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 10 of UK Official Singles Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 10 of UK Official Singles Chart

SuperSmashBros unveil their new single, 'Magic'

SuperSmashBros unveil their new single, 'Magic'

Nick Cannon says he might be done having children as he expects his 12th baby

Nick Cannon says he might be done having children as he expects his 12th baby

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike's white wedding to happen in England

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike's white wedding to happen in England

Alpha P drops festive catchy tune, 'Veronica'

Alpha P drops festive catchy tune, 'Veronica'

Domestic violence: Mike Bamiloye issues warning to men who maltreat their wives

Domestic violence: Mike Bamiloye issues warning to men who maltreat their wives

Naija’s biggest family game show Come Play Naija continues this weekend!

Naija’s biggest family game show Come Play Naija continues this weekend!

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Dj Cuppy x Taylor

Dj Cuppy is engaged to British boxer, Ryan Taylor

Actor Sunday Olamilekan Ojo

Yoruba actor Olamilekan Ojo passes away, loses battle with lung cancer

Latasha, Frank and Kunle

Obi/Soludo: Latasha Ngwube takes swipe at Frank Edoho, Kunle Remi

Portable (NotjustOK)

Singer Portable cries out over death threats, fires studio staff