DJ Dimplenipple accuses D'Prince of blocking her on Instagram for refusing to meet in a hotel

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 27, 2022, the disc jockey recounted how the music star asked her to meet him at a hotel in the Ikoyi axis of Lagos.

"So that's how one celeb blocked me on Instagram because he asked me to come meet him at the George Ikoyi for a meeting and I said I can't come to meet him there for a meeting and a three-way call would be better and oga blocked me on IG," she wrote.

"These Nigerian celebs be seeing their Lil ass as small gods. Tell me how do you expect people to grow when you must get in their pants before you can help them. I hate social media drama so much but it's getting too much at this point."

She went on to share screenshots of the messages between herself and the former Mo'hits record label signee.

"If he did not have any bad intention then why did he block me after I agreed to the three-way call. Why should I meet you in a hotel when there are thousands of places to meet for your business chat? Why must it be a hotel? And why did he block me after that?'' she added.

