Deities not evil, stop burning shrines – Yul Edochie tells Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The actor’s advice has triggered a backlash as Nigerians have taken to social media to react, urging him to stick to one religion.

Yul Edochie

The actor, who recently opened an online Church, took to his Instagram page@yuledochie to give the advice.

“Deities are not evil; Nigerians should desist from burning shrines and traditional deities.

“It was the white man that convinced people to believe their traditions are evil; the ploy was to make us abandon our ways and embrace theirs so as to make slavery easy.

“Nigerians need to wake up and start embracing their traditions and culture; many deities acknowledge God Almighty.

“Burning them could bring perpetual trouble. If you don’t understand something, leave it. If it is not disturbing you, don’t disturb it,” he said.

@sochi_infiniti wrote: “I am forced to ask at this point. Where are you? Where do you belong?”

Bobbyhandleson wrote: “Church no work baba wan go babalawo way.”

@doreen.cindy wrote: “We predicated well, you are soon launching shrine.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nollywood actor unveiled his Christian ministry – ‘True Salvation Ministry’ – an online Church, in January.

The 42-year-old actor made the announcement on his official Facebook page, where he revealed that the ministry’s activities would be held on Sundays on his YouTube Channels.

“It’s time to answer the call of God Almighty. It’s time to do His work fully. To spread the true message of God. Tune in and be transformed,” he wrote.

News Agency Of Nigeria

