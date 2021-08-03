Nigerian disc jockey and personal DJ to music star, Davido, Ebianga Ikpeme also known as ECool has welcomed a baby with his partner.
Davido's DJ, Ecool says you become a man when you have been to the delivery room
The disc jockey welcomes a baby with his partner.
However, he has boasted that only men who have been to the delivery are fit to be called men.
The disc jockey made this known while announcing the arrival of his baby with his partner.
"All the while I thought I was a man but nahhh until you been in that delivery room, then you become one," he wrote.
"Anyway let me save the long talk. All I know is that women are strong to be honestly honest."
Congratulations to the DJ on the arrival of his baby.
