Davido's DJ, Ecool says you become a man when you have been to the delivery room

However, he has boasted that only men who have been to the delivery are fit to be called men.

The disc jockey made this known while announcing the arrival of his baby with his partner.

Pulse Nigeria

"All the while I thought I was a man but nahhh until you been in that delivery room, then you become one," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

"Anyway let me save the long talk. All I know is that women are strong to be honestly honest."