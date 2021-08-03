RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido's DJ, Ecool says you become a man when you have been to the delivery room

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The disc jockey welcomes a baby with his partner.

DJ ECool and his partner at her baby shower [Instagram/ECoolOfficial]

Nigerian disc jockey and personal DJ to music star, Davido, Ebianga Ikpeme also known as ECool has welcomed a baby with his partner.

Recommended articles

However, he has boasted that only men who have been to the delivery are fit to be called men.

The disc jockey made this known while announcing the arrival of his baby with his partner.

The disc jockey welcomes a baby with his partner. [Instagram/EcoolOfficial]
The disc jockey welcomes a baby with his partner. [Instagram/EcoolOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

"All the while I thought I was a man but nahhh until you been in that delivery room, then you become one," he wrote.

The disc jockey welcomes a baby with his partner. [Instagram/EcoolOfficial]
The disc jockey welcomes a baby with his partner. [Instagram/EcoolOfficial] Pulse Nigeria
The disc jockey welcomes a baby with his partner. [Instagram/EcoolOfficial]
The disc jockey welcomes a baby with his partner. [Instagram/EcoolOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

"Anyway let me save the long talk. All I know is that women are strong to be honestly honest."

Congratulations to the DJ on the arrival of his baby.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido's DJ, Ecool says you become a man when you have been to the delivery room

BBNaija's Prince gets N10M cash gift from fans on his birthday

TPlay releases music video for his hit song "Choko"

'Don't borrow money to do a big wedding and be in debt after - Yul Edochie advises

Actress Somkele Idhalama and hubby welcome 2nd child

Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren has died

'Help me beg my oga not to sack me' - Davido's aide Israel DMW cries out

BBNaija 2021: Boma wins HOH, selects Jackie B as deputy

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney, Yerins, Beatrice, Niyi & Yousef are up for eviction