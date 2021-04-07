Davido, Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy others make Forbes Africa icons list for 2021

"The Nigerian-American artist, who also graced the FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 list in 2018, told us that “it was people like [Nigerian music veterans] P-Square and D’Banj” who made him believe “that all this was possible”, Forbes Africa wrote.

Another celebrity who made this list of African icons for the year was Wizkid. Described as one of Africa's brightest and biggest stars, Wizkid's recent Grammy award win was recognised by the financial magazine.

Music star, Burna Boy came fifteenth on the list. He was recognised for his Best Global Music Album category win at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.