Davido, Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy others make Forbes Africa icons list for 2021
Here are some of your favourite Nigerian celebrities who have been recognised by Forbes Africa for their hard work and excellence.
Pulse Nigeria
"The Nigerian-American artist, who also graced the FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 list in 2018, told us that “it was people like [Nigerian music veterans] P-Square and D’Banj” who made him believe “that all this was possible”, Forbes Africa wrote.
Another celebrity who made this list of African icons for the year was Wizkid. Described as one of Africa's brightest and biggest stars, Wizkid's recent Grammy award win was recognised by the financial magazine.
Music star, Burna Boy came fifteenth on the list. He was recognised for his Best Global Music Album category win at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
He was closely followed by Nigerian author and feminist, Chimamanda Adichie who was recognised for authoring some of the best books on the continent.
Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Ajibade also known as Mr Eazi also made the list for 2021. The music star who made the FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 list in 2020, was applauded for his hard work and interesting success story.
Other celebrities who made the list include Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Genevive Nnaji and Funke Akindele Bello.
