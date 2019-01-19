The couple were captured in their moment at a boutique where they warmed up to each other.

In the picture posted via Davido's Snapchat shows Chioma holding her boyfriend's arm.

Davido plans big UK concert later in January

After a successful concert at the Eko Atlantic in December 2018, the pop star is looking to begin 2019, with significant impact at the United Kingdom's 02 Arena, where he is expected to perform.

On January 27, 2019, he is set to impress his UK fans on stage alongside The Compozers, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Dremo, Yonda, Idowest, who are listed on a promotional poster for the event.

Davido told Pulse in an interview last October of his intention to surpass Wizkid's achievement filling up the 20,000 capacity 02 Arena to the brim.