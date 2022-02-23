RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido says a certain politician he looks up to wants to 'f*ck his family up'

Davido's uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke is vying for the governorship position in the forthcoming election in Osun state.

Nigerian singer Davido has revealed how a popular politician he respects plans to harm his family.

The music star made the revelation known via his Twitter page on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

"It hurts sha... a certain politician that I love with all my heart and look up to so much is the one trynna fuck us up ... but with God nothing dey sup! IMOLE DE !!" he tweeted.

Davido's tweet is coming barely a month after he called out his cousin, Dele, over his plans to run against their uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

"Wonderful! Me I finished uni with a 2:1. But it’s now cousin dele who struggled to even get a 2:2 that is now forming “intellectual”. Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life ehn! Osun beware of FAKES! @deleadeleke001," he tweeted.

Davido's cousin Dele recently bought the nomination form to run for the gubernatorial ticket in Osun state under the People's Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, Ademola is also running for the same position under the same party.

Ademola ran for the governorship election in 2018.

He lost to the present governor, Oyetola Gboyega via a supreme court ruling.

Davido says a certain politician he looks up to wants to 'f*ck his family up'

Davido says a certain politician he looks up to wants to 'f*ck his family up'

