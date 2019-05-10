Davido and Olamide have both come out to pledge their support for Naira Marley after his arrest by the Economic Financial and Crimes Commission.

They both took to their Instagram pages on Friday, May 10, 2019, where they announced their solidarity behind Naira Marley.

"#MARLIAN !! Freee bro!!!! Nothing spoil!! I got u!!!" Davido wrote. "Stay positive Marlians 🙏🏾🖤" Olamide added.

Their reactions are coming a few hours after the news of Naira Marley's arrest broke the Internet. The spokesman for EFCC has however confirmed the story.

EFCC speaks on why Naira Marley was arrested

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed that the reason behind Naira Marley's arrest is because of his involvement in advance fee scam and other related cyber crimes.

The acting EFCC spokesperson, Mr Tony Orilade, in an interview with Premium Times, said, “Yes, he is with us. He’s not the only person; he had some other persons also arrested alongside (him). They were arrested in relation to advance fee fraud — Internet-related cases and all of that. Give me a little time and I will get you the details.”

