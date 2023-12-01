ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido is my guy - AY Makun clears the air on 'small preek' joke

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He acknowledged that the timing of his joke was a bit off.

Ayodeji AY Makun adddresses the issue regarding his joke about Davido [Instagram/@aycomedian]
Ayodeji "AY" Makun adddresses the issue regarding his joke about Davido [Instagram/@aycomedian]

Recommended articles

Speaking with media personality Toke Makinwa on her podcast Toke Moments, he explained that the joke he made was only ill received when his tour came back home, but Nigerians in diaspora had no issue. However he acknowledged that the joke must have lost its impact by the time he got back to Nigeria.

"I did a tour and I made a joke on David, it was one of the funniest of the set but when the joke came back home it was already stale. It was a trend at the time so that people could connect with it so it was making sense. I'm human and my timing wasn't right when the joke came out," he began.

ADVERTISEMENT

What had happened was that during the Warri stop of AY's tour, he joked about Davido having multiple babies with multiple women with his "small preek" whereas he struggled for 13 years to conceive with his own wife. This joke was not well received by Nigerians online and after the clip went viral on social media, the comic got dragged so much that he had to apologise. Davido, however had no issue with the joke and made that clear in AY's comment section for all to see.

Going on, AY said to Makinwa, "So there I was basking in the euphoria of the fact that 'this joke has life' and David is my guy, if not for the fact that he came on my page and was like 'Baba nothing spoil'' he can take a joke but the fanbase can't."

The comic stressed that even after Davido acknowledged his apology, the singer's fans continued to get at him, but lesson learned.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising music star Hyzah taps Grammy winner LeriQ for debut EP 'To The World'

Rising music star Hyzah taps Grammy winner LeriQ for debut EP 'To The World'

Flavour marks his legendary status with new album 'African Royalty'

Flavour marks his legendary status with new album 'African Royalty'

Davido is my guy - AY Makun clears the air on 'small preek' joke

Davido is my guy - AY Makun clears the air on 'small preek' joke

Ruger's 'Asiwaju' is the most streamed song in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Ruger's 'Asiwaju' is the most streamed song in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

'Orange Is The New Black' actress Uzo Aduba welcomes first child with husband

'Orange Is The New Black' actress Uzo Aduba welcomes first child with husband

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Davido's 'Timeless' is the most streamed album in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Davido's 'Timeless' is the most streamed album in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

British Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Yetunde excites on new single 'Promise'

British Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Yetunde excites on new single 'Promise'

A Journey of Redemption and Hope, Breath of Life, launches on Prime Video, December 15

A Journey of Redemption and Hope, Breath of Life, launches on Prime Video, December 15

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hilda Baci [Punch]

Nigerian Jollof is the best, Ghana Jollof has no flavour - Hilda Baci

Ilebaye is also looking for the best business to invest in [Instagram/Ilebayeee]

BBNaija's Ilebaye plans to build an orphanage with her prize money

People kept asking why her husband chose her and it bothered her [Instagram/ItsHelenPaul]

Comedian Helen Paul feels small when she goes out with her lawyer husband

Davido and Stonebwoy

I’m still full – Davido appreciates Stonebwoy’s wife for ‘fufu and light soup’ feast