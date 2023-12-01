Davido is my guy - AY Makun clears the air on 'small preek' joke

Speaking with media personality Toke Makinwa on her podcast Toke Moments, he explained that the joke he made was only ill received when his tour came back home, but Nigerians in diaspora had no issue. However he acknowledged that the joke must have lost its impact by the time he got back to Nigeria.

"I did a tour and I made a joke on David, it was one of the funniest of the set but when the joke came back home it was already stale. It was a trend at the time so that people could connect with it so it was making sense. I'm human and my timing wasn't right when the joke came out," he began.

What had happened was that during the Warri stop of AY's tour, he joked about Davido having multiple babies with multiple women with his "small preek" whereas he struggled for 13 years to conceive with his own wife. This joke was not well received by Nigerians online and after the clip went viral on social media, the comic got dragged so much that he had to apologise. Davido, however had no issue with the joke and made that clear in AY's comment section for all to see.

Going on, AY said to Makinwa, "So there I was basking in the euphoria of the fact that 'this joke has life' and David is my guy, if not for the fact that he came on my page and was like 'Baba nothing spoil'' he can take a joke but the fanbase can't."