AY Makun apologises to Davido for joking about his 'small preek'

The veteran took to his Instagram account with a detailed and heartfelt apology for his jokes during his show in Warri. He posted a picture of the superstar, and two videos of him performing at his shows.

In his caption, he acknowledged his joke came off wrongly in the viral video and apologised, noting that it was not as funny as it previously was.

He wrote, "I am so sorry for telling that joke the way it came out in Warri. I shouldn’t even call it a joke anymore. It wasn’t funny like it was during my tour of the US and Canada, and you have every right to be angry after seeing how the blogs used it."

The comic further accepted the backlash he had received for the joke, stressing that he deserved it for his poor delivery.

"Please know that it is always a learning experience for all of us in the entertainment business. I deserve any backlash or negative thoughts coming my way for the joke that was badly delivered in Warri. So, no excuses at all, my aburo. No reason am. I remain your number one fan, and I love you, @davido," he concluded.

During his Warri show, AY joked about the singer having multiple babies with his "small preek" whereas he struggled for 13 years to conceive.

