The two were recently seen in a video that went viral online. Both were seen having a good time, with Chioma beaming and cuddling up to Davido in a club as they danced to his song.

They were later seen together at a church service a few hours later when Davido revealed that he had not been to church in three years. Davido posted a picture of Chioma's hand in church on Instagram and captioned it, "First time at church in 3 years.God is merciful"

The hint: In a new video that has most recently surfaced online, Davido is seen with Chioma and a few other people, including a man called the Pastor. In the video, Pastor hugged Chioma and called her "our wife". Davido immediately responds, saying, "100%, going down in 2023."

Despite the fact that many people may not find this significant, the recent string of occurrences makes it seem as though the pair may just be on the right path — a path to the alter.