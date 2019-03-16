On Saturday, March 16, 2019, Davido confirmed via Instagram that the aircraft shook for 14 hours causing him so much anxiety.

According to the singer, the air turbulence which lasted for 14 hours made him rethink his ways.

"Omo this pilot no try!! See shaking of plane for almost 14 hours straight. I don repent like 10 times for flight! Thank God we have arrived safe," he says.

From his post, the map reads the busy John F. Kennedy International Airport that serves the majority in the New York state.

Later in the day, Davido who is looking to break into the US musicphere is at Orlando, Florida for a festival with other artists.

In about three months after, he will be visiting the Fairmount Park in Philadelphia to perform at the Roots Picnic hosted by an American hip-hop band, The Roots.

Others expected include Joe Budden, 21 Savage, Ari Lennox and more.