ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Don't give up' — 5 noteworthy things Davido said in new interview

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Davido has a new documentary coming out this year!

Davido has revealed his plans for the year[Tosin Gbadamosi]
Davido has revealed his plans for the year[Tosin Gbadamosi]

Recommended articles

The interview was part of the media campaign for his upcoming partnership with Honda Stage.

Here are 5 things OBO revealed:

ADVERTISEMENT

As an inspirational artiste himself, his fans wanted to know which music artiste inspired him when he was younger. To this, he said, "I was a big hip-hop fan so I'd say 50 Cent."

When addressing new artistes and aspiring artistes, Davido emphasised the need for a supportive and good team, as well as hard work.

He said, "Definitely have a good team around you. You also need good people around you. Stay true to your craft be determined, and hard work. Also don't give up because there would be a lot of times when you want to give up, don't! And pray."

Davido tells new artistes not to give up.
Davido tells new artistes not to give up. AFP
ADVERTISEMENT

Being an artiste is a lot of work and can sometimes be nerve-wracking and stressful, therefore unwinding is necessary.

When asked how he unwinds, the family man said, "My favourite thing to do on my days off is definitely to hang with my kids, my family, and my wife. I also relax at home and eat, eat eat. My wife is a chef so I just eat all the time and chill at home with the kids."

A pre-show ritual is a routine or practice that performers, athletes, or anyone about to go on stage or participate in a high-pressure event do before the event itself. Davido may be a superstar, but he also needs to reduce stress and anxiety before stepping on the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked for his pre-show rituals he said, "I love to get a nice meal, get on the treadmill, get a massage. I like to be relaxed before I get on stage so manicure and pedicure too. I like to take a hot shower and I like a little downtime so I'd like to have 20-30 minutes to myself with the lights low."

Davido revealed some exciting news regarding his plans for this year, including the fact that he has a documentary coming up.

The singer said, "Definitely brand new tour. We'd be going on the road. I definitely have new music. I also have a documentary coming out so that's exciting. I'm also launching my label here in the States so that's exciting too and I can't wait."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr shares what fans should expect from her upcoming album

Ayra Starr shares what fans should expect from her upcoming album

Sound Sultan died in one of the best hospitals - singer's brother Baba Dee

Sound Sultan died in one of the best hospitals - singer's brother Baba Dee

Davido names the American rapper who was his favourite childhood artist

Davido names the American rapper who was his favourite childhood artist

'Don't give up' — 5 noteworthy things Davido said in new interview

'Don't give up' — 5 noteworthy things Davido said in new interview

Davido is set to premiere his long-awaited single 'Flex My Soul'

Davido is set to premiere his long-awaited single 'Flex My Soul'

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike welcomes new baby on his birthday

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike welcomes new baby on his birthday

Ini Dima-Okojie is an abused housewife in upcoming Nollywood film 'Kill Boro'

Ini Dima-Okojie is an abused housewife in upcoming Nollywood film 'Kill Boro'

Davido, Pinnick settle out-of-court, Davido to perform at 'Warri Again' concert

Davido, Pinnick settle out-of-court, Davido to perform at 'Warri Again' concert

How Instagram helped Tobeszn regain his confidence

How Instagram helped Tobeszn regain his confidence

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career