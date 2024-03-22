'Don't give up' — 5 noteworthy things Davido said in new interview

The interview was part of the media campaign for his upcoming partnership with Honda Stage.

Here are 5 things OBO revealed:

1. Fave music artist growing up

As an inspirational artiste himself, his fans wanted to know which music artiste inspired him when he was younger. To this, he said, "I was a big hip-hop fan so I'd say 50 Cent."

2. Advise for new artistes

When addressing new artistes and aspiring artistes, Davido emphasised the need for a supportive and good team, as well as hard work.

He said, "Definitely have a good team around you. You also need good people around you. Stay true to your craft be determined, and hard work. Also don't give up because there would be a lot of times when you want to give up, don't! And pray."

3. Unwinding

Being an artiste is a lot of work and can sometimes be nerve-wracking and stressful, therefore unwinding is necessary.

When asked how he unwinds, the family man said, "My favourite thing to do on my days off is definitely to hang with my kids, my family, and my wife. I also relax at home and eat, eat eat. My wife is a chef so I just eat all the time and chill at home with the kids."

4. Pre-show ritual

A pre-show ritual is a routine or practice that performers, athletes, or anyone about to go on stage or participate in a high-pressure event do before the event itself. Davido may be a superstar, but he also needs to reduce stress and anxiety before stepping on the stage.

When asked for his pre-show rituals he said, "I love to get a nice meal, get on the treadmill, get a massage. I like to be relaxed before I get on stage so manicure and pedicure too. I like to take a hot shower and I like a little downtime so I'd like to have 20-30 minutes to myself with the lights low."

5. 2024 plans

Davido revealed some exciting news regarding his plans for this year, including the fact that he has a documentary coming up.