ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Seyi Law threatens to beat Noble Igwe next time they meet

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The rift between the two started as a result of political differences around the 2023 general elections.

Seyi Law warns Noble Igwe to stay away from him for setting his wife up to be insulted [Thehonestbunchpodcast]
Seyi Law warns Noble Igwe to stay away from him for setting his wife up to be insulted [Thehonestbunchpodcast]

Recommended articles

The comedian recently appeared as a guest on The Honest Bunch Podcast where he stressed that forgiveness was far from his mind when it came to Igwe. He stated that the rift started as a result of political differences around the 2023 general elections.

He said, "I will never forgive him until he apologises to my wife because during the elections he made a post and added my wife's name. And then somebody under the comments called my wife an 'osu', which means outcast."

Outraged, the comic announced that if an apology had not been issued by the next time they crossed paths, he has plans to beat the blogger.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So if Noble Igwe is watching this I want him to know, the day our paths cross ehn. Because our paths have not crossed since that time, if by mistake the hem of his garment touches my body, I will beat Noble Igwe to the extent that the world would ask what he did wrong," the comedian warned.

Seyi Law concluded by saying, "That is where I draw the line, you can offend me in any way and even abuse me and step on my head. But you see the moment you cross my line and talk about my family, my wife or children, you cross the line into hell. So, Noble Igwe, if you're watching or if anyone sends you this video, just know that I am sitting and waiting patiently for you in hell."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Daniel Etim-Effiong, others tapped for TV show 'Cooking with Gamechangers'

Daniel Etim-Effiong, others tapped for TV show 'Cooking with Gamechangers'

Oxlade's smash hit 'Kulosa' gets diamond certification in France

Oxlade's smash hit 'Kulosa' gets diamond certification in France

Ex-employee accuses Diddy of sexual assault, walking around naked in front of him

Ex-employee accuses Diddy of sexual assault, walking around naked in front of him

Comedian Seyi Law threatens to beat Noble Igwe next time they meet

Comedian Seyi Law threatens to beat Noble Igwe next time they meet

Burna Boy's 'African Giant' makes history after going platinum in France

Burna Boy's 'African Giant' makes history after going platinum in France

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

Ruger & BNXN reconcile as they excite fans with a potential collaboration

Ruger & BNXN reconcile as they excite fans with a potential collaboration

Adekunle Gold shares inspirational message to sickle cell anaemia patients

Adekunle Gold shares inspirational message to sickle cell anaemia patients

Ini Edo & Chineye Nworah go head to head over 'Shanty Town' ownership rights

Ini Edo & Chineye Nworah go head to head over 'Shanty Town' ownership rights

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Basketmouth claps back at a troll [Instagram/@basketmouth]

Basketmouth responds a troll who claimed he's part of Nigeria's problem

Eedris Abdulkareem and his wife Yetunde

Eedris Abdulkareem recounts how his wife gave him her kidney

Beyonce [ESSENCE MAGAZINE]

Beyoncé has revealed why she decided to launch her new hair line Cécred

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'