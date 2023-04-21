Comedian Sabinus is currently worth ₦600 million

Sabinus, known for his hilarious skits, graciously answered personal questions posed by curious fans.

When asked about his net worth, Sabinus disclosed that he currently has a net worth of ₦600 million and owns houses and four cars.

Recently, he revealed that he earns an estimated ₦10 million every month, with commercials being a significant source of income. On average, he receives between ₦1.5 million and ₦2 million for commercials, and in a good month, he may have as many as five of them.

When it comes to managing his earnings, Sabinus emphasises the importance of making wise investments and planning for the future.

He stated, "A reasonable person should invest, should put things in place because there is fame and there is life after fame. There might be that peak moment and there’ll be a moment when the investment will speak for you. But some people will do the flashy. I invest in properties, I buy things. I have cars that I have bought but it’s not every time you bring it up on the media."

Sabinus kicked off his career in 2015, but it wasn't until 2019 that he began experiencing significant mainstream success. In the 2021 maiden edition of The Humour Awards Academy, he was nominated alongside fellow comedian Basketmouth, further showcasing his rising status in the comedy scene.