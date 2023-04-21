The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Sabinus is currently worth ₦600 million

Babatunde Lawal

...according to him.

Sabinus in his signature pose [Instagram/Mrfunny]
Sabinus, known for his hilarious skits, graciously answered personal questions posed by curious fans.

When asked about his net worth, Sabinus disclosed that he currently has a net worth of ₦600 million and owns houses and four cars.

Recently, he revealed that he earns an estimated ₦10 million every month, with commercials being a significant source of income. On average, he receives between ₦1.5 million and ₦2 million for commercials, and in a good month, he may have as many as five of them.

When it comes to managing his earnings, Sabinus emphasises the importance of making wise investments and planning for the future.

He stated, "A reasonable person should invest, should put things in place because there is fame and there is life after fame. There might be that peak moment and there’ll be a moment when the investment will speak for you. But some people will do the flashy. I invest in properties, I buy things. I have cars that I have bought but it’s not every time you bring it up on the media."

Sabinus kicked off his career in 2015, but it wasn't until 2019 that he began experiencing significant mainstream success. In the 2021 maiden edition of The Humour Awards Academy, he was nominated alongside fellow comedian Basketmouth, further showcasing his rising status in the comedy scene.

His early passion and dedication to his craft have undoubtedly contributed to his current success as a popular comedian.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

ADVERTISEMENT

