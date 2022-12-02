Award-winning comedian and content creator Sabinus has gotten a new house in the metropolitan city of Lagos, Nigeria.
Sabinus does 'something hooge' as he buys new house
Investor moves: from winning an AMVCA to getting a Benz and getting his parents a house, Sabinus has had a remarkable 2022.
Recommended articles
Taking to Instagram page, the AMVCA-winning creator showed off the house's pool, which has his name engraved in it.
Though he didn’t share full details of other part of his new house, he has made a post debunking the rumours that he acquired it for N100 million.
His post reads: ‘Abeg no be 100m o. Country rough o before Dem carry who dey manage life o.”
Sabinus later shared another video, still denying the rumored price tag. Speaking in Pidgin English, the comic act said: “Come, all these blogs wey dey go dey write wetin I no know. Say Dem buy house 100million, 500million. I no dey o! I no dey o!! Where you there? Was you there? Una go dey write wetin Dem go come carry person. See me wey dey manage my life, abeg o! Na manage I dey manage this life wey I come o! Abeg!! My small 1,500 wey remain for account, I dey manage am o! Please, 100million from where? I don see 100million before? Abeg o! Abeg o!! Ha! Ha!! Before you know now……hmmmmmm. [sic]”
This new acquisition comes months after the comedian got another Mercedes Benz to replace the one which crashed badly in an accident.
Sabinus, who got popular for his unique comedic tropes, has been in the news for many congratulatory reasons, from winning awards to buying his parents a house earlier this year before finally getting himself one.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng