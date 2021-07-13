Comedian Basketmouth welcomes 3rd child with wife Elsie

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, where he announced the big news.

"Happy birthday darling dearest @elsieokpocha I am so blessed to have an amazon for a wife. Here’s wishing you the very best things in life….which starts from me," he wrote.

"P.S: Thanks for updating my fatherhood licence a month ago, I am now upgraded to version 4. P.S.2: You’re beautiful AF!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

Elsie also took to her Instagram page where she shared the good news. However, she revealed she had three miscarriages before welcoming her third child.

Congratulations to the Okpochas from all of us at Pulse.

This is Basketmouth's fourth child.