Comedian Basketmouth welcomes 3rd child with wife Elsie

Odion Okonofua

This is Basketmouth's fourth child.

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth and his wife Elsie [Instagram/Basketmouth]

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth has welcomed a baby with his wife, Elsie.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, where he announced the big news.

"Happy birthday darling dearest @elsieokpocha I am so blessed to have an amazon for a wife. Here’s wishing you the very best things in life….which starts from me," he wrote.

"P.S: Thanks for updating my fatherhood licence a month ago, I am now upgraded to version 4. P.S.2: You’re beautiful AF!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

Elsie also took to her Instagram page where she shared the good news. However, she revealed she had three miscarriages before welcoming her third child.

Congratulations to the Okpochas from all of us at Pulse.

The comedian and his wife have three children together.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

