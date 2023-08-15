ADVERTISEMENT
Chidinma Ekile refuses to speak on relationship with Kizz Daniel or Flavour

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She said, 'Nope, nothing to see here'.

Chidinma Ekile also made it known that she is not looking for anything serious at the moment
Chidinma Ekile also made it known that she is not looking for anything serious at the moment

In a recent appearance on Channels Television's "Rubbin' Minds" program, the 32-year-old singer addressed rumors that have been spreading about her relationship with these important figures in the entertainment industry.

When asked if she ever dated any of the aforementioned singers, she replied saying, " I wouldn't even want to talk about that".

Chidinma also clarified that she is currently not in any relationship and is under no pressure to settle down or get married. She believes that the right person would come at the designated moment, but until then she is under no pressure and is taking her time.

Over the past year, there had been rumours and speculations that she was in relationships with the singers on multiple occasions, during different time frames. After kissing on set and appearing together in pictures, Flavour and Chidinma sparked rumors that they were dating.

Whereas the rumours regarding her and Kizz Daniel started after the two starred in a romantic comedy Love Me in 2019. The speculations skyrocketed after Kiss Daniel took to his Instagram stories on Monday, March 26, 2018, where he posted photos of himself and the singer with matching tattoos.

Chidinma Ekile stepped into the spotlight in 2010 after beingannounced the winner of  MTN Project Fame season 3. She is now a Gospel artiste.
In another one of the videos he posted, she was seen watching a clip on her laptop with Kiss Daniel in the background saying, ''She's rehearsing" while she smiled back at him.

Chidnma noted that she has been able to navigate being in the industry because she always makes sure to tune out the noise and distractions when rumours like these pop up.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

