Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun recently turned 50 and to mark the golden anniversary, a party was organised in his honour.
Check out photos and videos from AY Makun's star-studded 50th birthday party
Family and friends turn up for AY Makun's golden anniversary.
Family, friends, business associates and well-wishers were treated to an amazing and colourful birthday party.
The host of the evening, AY, was dressed in a flowing gold coloured Agbada.
Among those who graced the occasion were Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Toke Makinwa, Fred Amata, Yul Edochie, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Abraham, Ini Edo, Juliet Ibrahim, Deyemi Okanlowon, Chioma Akpotha, BBNaija's Tacha, Stan Eze, Lasisi, MC Shakara, Senator Ita-Giwa and a host of others.
One of the major highlights of the evening was the grand performance by music icon, King Sunny Ade.
Other musicians who performed at the birthday party include 9ice.
The birthday boy was later honoured with a doctorate degree by St Thomas and Beket University, England.
