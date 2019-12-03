You don't get to see cute and priceless photos of celebrities and their families everyday like that of Ebuka and his beautiful family.

The media personality took to his Instagram page on Tuesday December 3, 2019, where he shared an adorable photo of his family which has left a lot people especially the single ones,screaming 'I want my own family!'

"Still completely surreal that we have two whole children; a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old... Jeweluchi (God’s messenger) Irubinachi (My path lives with God) Yes, we coined those names cos they’re also our priceless gems; Jewel and Rubi 💎 My entire world 💙💚," he captioned the photo.

Ebuka obviously has a very beautiful family and its all love from us at Pulse. Ebuka only recently celebrated his 4th wedding anniversary with wife, Cynthia.

The anniversary message...

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & wife

The media personality made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, October 3, 2019, where he praised his wife. For Ebuka, after four years of marriage, he still feels he doesn't deserve his wife, Cynthia.

"4 years today and I still don’t deserve you... Thank you for sticking with me ❤️❤️❤️ #IgbaNkwu," he wrote.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife, Cynthia Obianodo alongside mother-in-law

Ebuka and Cynthia Obianodo got married in 2016 in what can be described as a fairytale wedding. It was attended by friends and family of the couple. They are blessed with two beautiful daughters.