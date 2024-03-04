Celebrating Love: 10 most popular Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrity weddings

Here are the 10 most unforgettable Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrity weddings that left us swooning:

1. Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess (Ghana)

Ghanaian rap sensation Sarkodie tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart Tracy Sarkcess in a beautiful ceremony that was the epitome of elegance. Their wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by fellow musicians, actors, and dignitaries, making it one of the most talked-about weddings in Ghanaian entertainment history.

2. Banky W and Adesua Etomi (Nigeria)

Pulse Nigeria

The union of Nigerian music star Banky W and Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi was nothing short of a fairytale. Their wedding captured the hearts of fans across Africa and beyond, with their love story unfolding both on and off the screen. The #BAAD2017 wedding trended globally, setting a new standard for celebrity nuptials.

3. Stonebwoy and Louisa Ansong (Ghana)

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist Stonebwoy exchanged vows with Dr. Louisa Ansong in a picturesque ceremony that exuded charm and sophistication. Their union was a blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting their unique love story and cultural heritage.

4. Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun (Nigeria)

Pulse Nigeria

Nollywood actors Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun's wedding was a celebration of love and resilience. Despite facing challenges in the past, their union symbolised hope and new beginnings, captivating the hearts of fans and industry colleagues alike.

5. John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya (Ghana)

John Dumelo and wife, Gifty Mawunya Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo's wedding to Gifty Mawunya was a grand affair filled with joy and jubilation. Their love story was a testament to patience and perseverance, culminating in a ceremony that was nothing short of spectacular.

6. Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva (Nigeria)

Pulse Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actors Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva's wedding remains etched in the hearts of fans, even decades after they exchanged vows. Their enduring love and commitment have served as an inspiration to many, making them one of Nigeria's most beloved celebrity couples.

7. Becca and Tobi Sanni Daniel (Ghana)

Becca and husband, Tobi Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian songstress Becca's wedding to Nigerian entrepreneur Tobi Sanni Daniel was a fusion of cultures and traditions, symbolizing the union of two hearts from different backgrounds. Their wedding was a testament to love's ability to transcend boundaries and bring people together.

8. Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz (Nigeria)

Pulse Nigeria

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's wedding to music producer JJC Skillz was a private affair filled with love and laughter. Despite their status as public figures, they opted for a low-key ceremony that reflected their down-to-earth personalities and commitment to each other. However, the couple are separated now after announcing their divorce.

9. Kwaw Kese and Doris Kyei Baffour (Ghana)

Kwaw Kese and wife Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese's wedding to Doris Kyei Baffour was a joyous occasion that brought together friends, family, and fans in celebration of love. Their wedding was a reflection of their vibrant personalities and shared passions, making it a memorable event for all who attended.

10. Moses Bliss and Marie (Nigeria)

Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian gospel music sensation Moses Bliss and his beloved Marie exchanged vows in a soulful and heartfelt ceremony that resonated with fans of their music and faith. Their wedding was a celebration of love, faith, and devotion, with their shared commitment to spreading positivity and inspiration evident in every aspect of the occasion.

Their union not only symbolized the beauty of love but also the importance of faith and spirituality in building a strong foundation for marriage. Their wedding was a testament to the power of love to uplift and inspire, leaving a lasting impact on all fortunate enough to witness their special day.