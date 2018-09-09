Cardi B exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj

news

One of the highlights of the New York Fashion Week in September was a short brawl between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B who exposed her butt while trying to attack the other.

The latter reportedly approached Minaj to confront her about spreading false stories about her.

Nicki Minaj's comments about her not being a good mother has been listed as one of the reasons for the drama.

Cardi B who is 25 years old is a new mum having delivered a child in July 2018, for rapper Offset.

Last year, she gained prominence in the US music-phere after releasing 'Bodak Yellow' which mirrors her past as a strip-tease dancer trying to survive.