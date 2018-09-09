Pulse.ng logo
Cardi B exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj

Cardi B experienced a slight wardrobe malfunction while trying to hurl a show at fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. The pair are reportedly having a brawl over the latter's comments about Cardi B's parenting skills.

  • Published:
At the New York Fashion Week held in September 2018, there was a mild drama when Cardi B accidentally opened her butt in public. A video captures her dress fall off while making to hurl a shoe at Nicki Minaj.

(The Fader)

One of the highlights of the New York Fashion Week in September was a short brawl between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B who exposed her butt while trying to attack the other.

The latter reportedly approached Minaj to confront her about spreading false stories about her.

Nicki Minaj's comments about her not being a good mother has been listed as one of the reasons for the drama.

Cardi B who is 25 years old is a new mum having delivered a child in July 2018, for rapper Offset.

ALSO READ: Cardi B gives birth to a baby girl

play

 

Last year, she gained prominence in the US music-phere after releasing 'Bodak Yellow' which mirrors her past as a strip-tease dancer trying to survive.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

