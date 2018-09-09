Cardi B exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj

Cardi B experienced a slight wardrobe malfunction while trying to hurl a show at fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. The pair are reportedly having a brawl over the latter's comments about Cardi B's parenting skills.
The latter reportedly approached Minaj to confront her about spreading false stories about her.
Nicki Minaj's comments about her not being a good mother has been listed as one of the reasons for the drama.
Cardi B who is 25 years old is a new mum having delivered a child in July 2018, for rapper Offset.
Last year, she gained prominence in the US music-phere after releasing 'Bodak Yellow' which mirrors her past as a strip-tease dancer trying to survive.