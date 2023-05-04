Burna Boy's sister says convincing him to attend Met Gala is her biggest achievement
She also designed the cloth he wore to the prestigious event.
The annual event, which paid tribute to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, took place on May 1, 2023, at the Metropolitan Museum and attracted numerous high-profile guests from around the world.
Ronami took to her Instagram page to share images of Burna Boy dressed in a blue Burberry suit that she collaborated on with her favourite designer, Daniel Lee. She also proudly boasted about her accomplishment of bringing her brother to the prestigious event.
She wrote, "Successfully convincing @burnaboygram to attend the Met is probably my biggest achievement. Thanks for having us @burberry, look co-designed with my fave Daniel Lee."
Burna Boy's outfit at the Met Gala has received praise from both fashion enthusiasts and fans, with many applauding his bold and stylish choice of attire.
The involvement of Ronami in designing his outfit has also been widely appreciated, further establishing her as a rising fashion stylist.
