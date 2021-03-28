Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu also known as Burna Boy has paid a visit to his home state, Rivers, after winning an award at the last Grammy.

The music star arrived at Port Harcourt airport on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the company of his crew.

On hand to receive the music star, were his fans and a mammoth crowd of supporters from the state.

He was accompanied to the Government House where he was received by the state governor, Nyesom Wike.

The singer thanked the governor for the honour bestowed on him.

According to him, it was one thing to be recognised outside the country and it is another when you get recognised by your people at home.

In his response, the governor thanked the singer for making the state proud.

"There is no Rivers person that will say he or she is not happy with the kind of pride you’ve brought us. I am very happy and I can tell you, whatever you think we can do to promote you, we will continue to do it,” he said.

The event at the Government House was followed by photo ops.

The music star was accompanied to Rivers state by his mother, Bose Ogulu.

On March 14, 2021, Burna Boy won a Grammy Award for 'Best Global Music Album.'

Burna Boy beat Antibalas for Fu Chronicles, Bebe Gilberto for Agora, Anousha Shankar for Love Letters and Tinariwen for Amadjar.