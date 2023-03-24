Broda Shaggi say he makes over ₦‎20 million a month from creating contents

The Instagram comedian revealed the interesting number in a conversation with Ehiz on his Dada Boy show, where he said he makes over N20 million ($40K) in a month from skits.

Ehiz asked in parts, "In six months, how much do you make off YouTube in dollars? Let's say you make $40,000 per month, is that higher or lower?$80,000, higher or lower?"

Shaggi responded by stating that he earns more than ₦‎20,000,000 ($40K) but less than ₦‎40,000,000 ($80K) per month.

Shaggi, who has 1.7 million YouTube subscribers and over 11 million Instagram followers, mentioned that he was able to reach this number because of how consistent he has been with his work.

The content creator suggested that content creators should be consistent and that the more content they produce, the more money they will make. He also mentioned that working as brand ambassadors is another way for content creators to earn money.

“I try my best. It’s numbers for you to make money. As a skit maker, it’s numbers and you have to be consistent. Consistency is very very very key,” he said.

Shaggi added, “You have to be consistent always because then, you’ll have more content. And more content means more money. That’s if you’re on YouTube and you grow your platform well. And asides from YouTube, there are brands that want to penetrate into your brand as well to work with you. And all they look for is numbers. You know, like how many views, who’s watching, what’s the comment like, what’s the reach; you know. That’s where the money comes in.”

The comedian claimed that when choosing influencers to work with—and this is where the money is—brands typically consider high numbers, views, comments, and reach.

