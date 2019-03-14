She was joined alongside a singer Jeff Akoh and a comedian who is known as Mama Tobi, on a visit to a hospital where those who were affected were receiving treatment.

It was a sad day on Wednesday, when pupils attending the Ohen Nursery and Primary School, were covered in the debris of the building collapse.

In response on her Instagram, Aiyeola captured a mood of appreciation while mourning over the deaths that were recorded after the building collapsed.

"That we wake up and go about our daily activities is a special gift/grace that we must not take advantage of. What I saw today almost broke me till I realized that it was meant to strengthen me and remind me of how lucky/blessed I am.

"If you are reading this from the comfort of your home, office, school, club or on your way to or from one of them, you should be thankful too. May the ill and wounded be healed and the departed Rest In Peace.

"May God also console the bereaved," she concludes in her Instastory.

In a report by Punch News on the day of the accident confirms a comment from a member of the family that own the building that collapsed confirming that the structure had given signs of an imminent disaster.

The comment was made by Erinoluwa Akinmoladun, the family member who shared that the house had close to 110 primary school pupils attending the learning center located on the top floor of the affected building.