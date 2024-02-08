Beyoncé unveils new hair care line Cécred with a nostalgic launch video

The multi-talented artist took to Instagram to share the news through a deeply personal and evocative video, stirring excitement among fans and beauty enthusiasts alike.

The announcement video, rich in nostalgia and personal history, showcases a makeshift projector screen illuminating snippets of Beyoncé's childhood videos. In a particularly touching scene, a young Beyoncé, clad in a pink tracksuit, roams the floor of a salon, while her mother, Tina Knowles, elegantly dressed for an evening out, waves to the camera with her young daughter by her side, showcasing a flourishing afro.

Accompanying the visual journey, Beyoncé's caption, “Hair is sacred,” reveals not just the name of the brand but also hints at its ethos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intercut with the family's archival footage are contemporary clips of hair being washed, braided, and styled with silk presses, underscoring the holistic and celebratory approach to hair care that Cécred promises. The video pays homage to Tina Knowles' significant influence on her daughters' careers, highlighting her role not only as a mother but also as an inspiration for their artistic and entrepreneurial ventures. It reminds viewers of the early days of Destiny's Child and the thematic strength of independence and self-respect that has permeated Beyoncé's work.

The trademark for Cécred, filed in the summer of 2022, suggests a broad product range, including hair care preparations, candles, vitamin supplements, electric hair styling tools, combs, hair accessories, pillowcases, and more. This venture marks Beyoncé's latest foray into the beauty and wellness industry, promising to blend her personal narrative and heritage with innovative hair care solutions.

Fans and consumers can expect Cécred to not just be a line of products but a celebration of hair's cultural and personal significance, echoing Beyoncé's message that hair is indeed sacred. The launch is eagerly anticipated, with many looking forward to discovering how Beyoncé's creativity and passion for empowerment will translate into her new venture.

Stay tuned for more updates as Beyoncé's Cécred promises to redefine hair care with its heartfelt launch this February 20th.

ADVERTISEMENT