Bella Shmurda calls out Naira Marley over Mohbad, tags him a ‘parlor dog’

Yesterday, the Marlian singer Mohbad posted incredibly sad videos of his injured body, which he said was the consequence of an attack he had experienced at the hands of the Marlian crew after he had asked to change his manager, a person who was also a Marlian family member.
In reaction to these allegations, Naira Marley, the label's owner, held a live Instagram session during which he explained what actually happened with Mohbad. Naira claims that Mohbad arrived at the Marley residence very 'high' after using an unknown stimulant that is known to make him hostile.