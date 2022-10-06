RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bella Shmurda calls out Naira Marley over Mohbad, tags him a ‘parlor dog’

In reaction to these allegations, Naira Marley, the label's owner, held a live Instagram session during which he explained what actually happened with Mohbad. Naira claims that Mohbad arrived at the Marley residence very 'high' after using an unknown stimulant that is known to make him hostile.

Bella Shmurda entered the discussion in response to these worries and said that the record company had made the situation of singer Mohbad worse. According to him, a label is not intended for that purpose and should instead encourage an artist's growth.

A further assertion made by the vocalist was that Mohbad was succeeding well even without being signed by a record company.

"A label is suppose to be your family not your enemy... The world is watching, that boy was doing very fine without u damn!!!"

In another tweet that the artiste later deleted, he wrote:

"Nigga lost all the respect. Looking so unsettled. Label boss capping like capri-sun. Is it possible for him to be high each time his bullied and tries to speak up. Huh? Soro spoke werey parlor dog"

Bella Shmurda, a student at Lagos State University, rose to prominence after Olamide recognized his song Vision 2020. Currently, the singer is only affiliated with Dangbana Republik, his own independent label.

