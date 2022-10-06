Bella Shmurda calls out Naira Marley over Mohbad, tags him a ‘parlor dog’

Pulse Nigeria

Bella Shmurda entered the discussion in response to these worries and said that the record company had made the situation of singer Mohbad worse. According to him, a label is not intended for that purpose and should instead encourage an artist's growth.

A further assertion made by the vocalist was that Mohbad was succeeding well even without being signed by a record company.

"A label is suppose to be your family not your enemy... The world is watching, that boy was doing very fine without u damn!!!"

In another tweet that the artiste later deleted, he wrote:

"Nigga lost all the respect. Looking so unsettled. Label boss capping like capri-sun. Is it possible for him to be high each time his bullied and tries to speak up. Huh? Soro spoke werey parlor dog"