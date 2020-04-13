Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha says she has gotten a house for herself in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth edition of the reality TV show.

The reality TV star while on an Instagram live chat with music star, Peter Okoye of the defunct group, Psquare, revealed that she had gotten a new crib in Port Harcourt.

Okoye had asked the reality TV star if the news of her acquiring a house in Port Harcourt was true

''It's true, its actually true, I just don't think its time to spill," she replied.

Okoye went on to congratulate her over the new house.

Her stay in the house was marred with controversies.

bbnaija At some point, she was disqualified from the reality TV show for breaking the house rules.