In a recent tweet shared via his Twitter page on Thursday, June 2, 2022, Ude threatened to expose Pere's alleged relationship with the first lady.

"Who the hell is #BBNaija Pere Egbi? They better advise him to keep quiet. If I hear or see my name on his mention again, I will release the video and damn it. I deleted earlier tweet because senior officials pleaded. But if he wants to flex muscles with me, try me!" he tweeted.

Pere had threatened to deal with Ude after he alleged that the reality TV was in a romantic relationship with the first lady.

Pulse Nigeria

"For the records, the publication about me and the First Lady of Kogi state is a demonic lie and a figment of a diseased imagination of Jackson Ode and those retweeting that rubbish, they must answer me in court both in Nigeria and in the United States of America where he is based," he tweeted.

The first lady of Kogi state is yet to release a statement concerning the allegations levelled against her.