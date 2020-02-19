Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi also known as Nina says her bride price was paid in full by her husband.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, where she shared a video from her traditional wedding which took place last weekend.

"I want to thank God Almighty for a successful “Ime ego “ My hubby paid everything in full... You all know how owerri bride price list is 🤣🤣 it’s huge," she wrote.

She went to explain the reason behind the absence of her friends at the wedding, insisting that she had no knowledge that it was going to be a big ceremony.

"It was initially meant to be just “ime ego “ and very low key but I was wowed by the crowd and started regretting why I didn’t invite any of my friends 😩😩but thank you all for your understanding, " she added.

Nina had her traditional wedding over the weekend. However, several gossip blogs had reported about the inconsistencies at the ceremony. From the said absence of her husband to the rumours about her bride price.

Nina gave everyone a hint about finding love and a possible marriage when she tweeted about it a few months ago. According to her one of her best highlights from 2019 was finding love. [Instagram/NinaIvy]

