Former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Kiddwaya has confirmed that he and Erica are no longer together.

Kiddwaya and Erica were lovebirds who met at the fifth season of the reality TV show.

The reality TV star made this known via his Instagram stories while answering questions from his fans.

Erica and Kiddwaya partying together after BBN exit

One fan asked him to clarify what he told pressmen during his recent interview with Punch.

"Can you tell us what you mean in your Punch interview about not having a love life?'' the fan asked.

Kiddwaya in response confirmed that he and Erica had ended their once admired relationship.

Kiddwaya clears the air about his relationship status with Erica Nlewedim. [Instagram/Kiddwaya]

"I feel like I need to explain myself here. So listen up carefully. She was my girlfriend at that time and I didn't want people to be too involved," he wrote.

"I wanted it to be private involved that's why I said what I said. And sadly my words got twisted and it brought a lot of drags! Positive vibes from now pls."

Erica and Kiddwaya kicked off one of the most admired and celebrated relationships ever since the inception of BBNaija.

Many believed they were a match made in heaven.

They were spotted at events together all lovey-dovey making many even critics believe it was only time before wedding bells.

At some point, Kiddwaya's billionaire dad had planned to host a carnival kind of wedding for the two.